NKS Model College donates 2 Oxygen Concentrators to Primary Health Center Karanja

In the midst of despair and agonies inflicted by Corona, the residents of Karanja taluka have received much needed timely succour as NKS Model College Karanja(Gh) in its social outreach initiative donated two Oxygen Consontrator to the Primary Health Center, Karanja. In the distressing time of corona-induced lockdown people have to run from pillar to post to seek much sought-after Oxygen Consontrator to save their precious lives from the virulous virus.

The institution, taking cognizance of the dire need and crumbling public healthcare infrastructure beset with increasingly Corona patients, appealed to all the teaching and non teaching staff to chip in voluntarily to purchase Oxygen Consontrator worth Rs 1 lakh 50000 as a social responsibility.

Dr. Sanjay Dhanwate, the principal, Prof. Sontakke, Dr.Kadam,Dr. Meshram, Dr. Kale , Dr. Pakhale, Jitendra Hore, Rahul Deshmukh handed over Oxygen Consontrator to the chief rural Medical Dr. Raut. Dr. Raut along with its medical team appreciated the noble gesture of the college, and said that these two life savings Oxygen Consontrator would ramp up healthcare infrastructure to treat corona infected patients efficiently. Dr. Mohod, Dr. Sontakke and Dr. Raghorte, head of department of three faculties , collaborating with IQAC cordinators Dr Kadam and Dr Meshram made concerted efforts to make it possible. Dr Sanjay Dhanwate expressed laudatory remarks on the socially-oriented initiative.



