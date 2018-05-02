Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 14th, 2021
    Featured | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    NKS Model College donates 2 Oxygen Concentrators to Primary Health Center Karanja

    In the midst of despair and agonies inflicted by Corona, the residents of Karanja taluka have received much needed timely succour as NKS Model College Karanja(Gh) in its social outreach initiative donated two Oxygen Consontrator to the Primary Health Center, Karanja. In the distressing time of corona-induced lockdown people have to run from pillar to post to seek much sought-after Oxygen Consontrator to save their precious lives from the virulous virus.

    The institution, taking cognizance of the dire need and crumbling public healthcare infrastructure beset with increasingly Corona patients, appealed to all the teaching and non teaching staff to chip in voluntarily to purchase Oxygen Consontrator worth Rs 1 lakh 50000 as a social responsibility.

    Dr. Sanjay Dhanwate, the principal, Prof. Sontakke, Dr.Kadam,Dr. Meshram, Dr. Kale , Dr. Pakhale, Jitendra Hore, Rahul Deshmukh handed over Oxygen Consontrator to the chief rural Medical Dr. Raut. Dr. Raut along with its medical team appreciated the noble gesture of the college, and said that these two life savings Oxygen Consontrator would ramp up healthcare infrastructure to treat corona infected patients efficiently. Dr. Mohod, Dr. Sontakke and Dr. Raghorte, head of department of three faculties , collaborating with IQAC cordinators Dr Kadam and Dr Meshram made concerted efforts to make it possible. Dr Sanjay Dhanwate expressed laudatory remarks on the socially-oriented initiative.


    Trending In Nagpur
    एका पाळीव बैलाने(गोरा) मालकीन महिलेचा जीवे मारले
    एका पाळीव बैलाने(गोरा) मालकीन महिलेचा जीवे मारले
    हिवरा हिवरी येथे कोविड लसिकरण समुपदेशन
    हिवरा हिवरी येथे कोविड लसिकरण समुपदेशन
    क्रिस्टल नर्सिंग होम विरोधात सदोष मनुष्यवधाच्या गुन्ह्याची नोंद
    क्रिस्टल नर्सिंग होम विरोधात सदोष मनुष्यवधाच्या गुन्ह्याची नोंद
    दोन महिन्यानंतर ‘पॉझिटिव्हिटी’च्या टक्केवारीत घट
    दोन महिन्यानंतर ‘पॉझिटिव्हिटी’च्या टक्केवारीत घट
    नागरिकांच्या सुविधेच्या दृष्टीने लसीकरणासाठी मंगल कार्यालय उपलब्ध करून द्या
    नागरिकांच्या सुविधेच्या दृष्टीने लसीकरणासाठी मंगल कार्यालय उपलब्ध करून द्या
    वर्धा रेमडीसीविर इंजेवशनचे पाहिले उत्पादन
    वर्धा रेमडीसीविर इंजेवशनचे पाहिले उत्पादन
    नियमों के उल्लंघन पर सदर में दो कोचिंग संस्थानों पर कार्रवाई
    नियमों के उल्लंघन पर सदर में दो कोचिंग संस्थानों पर कार्रवाई
    कोहिनूर लॉन येथील लसीकरण केंद्राला आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची भेट
    कोहिनूर लॉन येथील लसीकरण केंद्राला आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची भेट
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 88.68%, active cases drop to 39,616
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 88.68%, active cases drop to 39,616
    Video: DCP Vinita S raids coaching institutions for defying Covid norms in Sadar, premises sealed, owners held
    Video: DCP Vinita S raids coaching institutions for defying Covid norms in Sadar, premises sealed, owners held
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145