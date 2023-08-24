NKS Model College Celebrates Successful Landing of Chandrayan 3

Karanja Gh: As Indian Space Agency ISRO achieved its long awaited unprecedented historical feat by doing soft landing on the surface of the moon, in apropos that department of commerce organized the celebratory program as a part of the worldwide celebration in order to show our reverence and gratitude towards the legacy of sheer hard work and resolution of space scientists in the face of adverse situation with scanty resources. Under the tutelage of Dr Sontakke, coordinator of commerce department, as a impromptu response to the momentous accomplishment of successful landing of Vikrant 3 on the surface of moon, arranged the program. Dr. Sontakke presided over the program. Dr. Vijay Ragorte was a key note speaker. Dr. Godbole, Prof. Shubham Ghumde, assistant professor Ingole were present on the dais.

Dr Vijay Raghorte elucidated and elaborated the complex odyssey of Chandrayan 3 in lucid and cogent manner. All the nitty-gritty of the Chandrayan 3 were entangled by him from its launching to landing. The hall full of students was jam packed to the brim. Students being oblivious to the surrounding were listening to the lecture and vicariously cherished the saga narration of Chandrayan 3 with the rapt attention. Dr Ragorte shed light on the plants revolving around the earth planet and milky galaxies along with meteor, asteroids viz. Extraterrestrial life.

Dr Ragorte also stressed that Indian Space Agency needs to go many mile, this was just a tip of iceberg in the series of achievements. Students got thrilled and adventurous as the lecture unfolded the unparrareled journey of Chandrayan 3.

Dr Sonttake in his introductory remark said that as our due respect and sense of gratitude we owe our respect to the scientists and many others who were working behind the scene. He also encouraged the students keep watch on the forthcoming developments of Chandrayan 3, so that we would keep ourselves abreast with the much more thrilling nuances and myriad facets of Chandrayan 3.

Dr. Dipak Dharne proposed a vote of thanks. A large number of student of all faculties attended the program with zest and enthusiasm. The principal Dr Sanjay Dhanwate lauded the initiative organized by Department of commerce.

