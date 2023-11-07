Nitish to bring bill to raise ST/ST, OBC quota in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday told the state assembly that he was in favour of raising the quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the state.

Kumar made a statement to this effect while taking part in a debate that followed tabling of a detailed report on the caste survey commissioned by his government.

The chief minister was of the view that reservations for the OBCs needed to be raised from 50 to 65 per cent while for the SCs and STs, which together account for a 17 per cent quota, the limit should be raised to 22 per cent.

“We will do the needful after due consultations. It is our intent to effect these changes in the current session,” he said.

