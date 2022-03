Nagpur: Just before the Nagpur municipal elections, today, giving a jolt to the Nagpur Congress, strong leader Nitish Gwalvanshi resigned from the party.

Nitish sent his resignation letter to Gwalvanshi in Nagpur city Congress President Vikas Thakre.

He joined BJP today in present of Nitin Gadkari , Devendra Fadnavis , Dayashankar Tiwari.