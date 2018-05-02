Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster

Nagpur: Vivek Oberoi, on Monday morning, unveiled a new poster of his soon-to-release biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the launch event that took place in Nagpur.

Oberoi, 42, said that he was happy with the exit polls of the Loksabha elections 2019, all of which have predicted a BJP sweep. “We are very happy with the exit polls. Earlier, there were talks that the BJP was winning very less number of seats but we never got afraid. Even when we were shooting this film, we could see the love and attraction people had for Modi ji,” he said.

Sharing an interesting incident from the shoot of the film, the actor said, “I remember I was shooting at Mahatma Gandhi Mandir in Gandhinagar sporting the Modi look and people thought that I was the real Modi and they started shouting ‘Modi, Modi.’ Modi is a leader who has done a phenomenal job and the people have supported him wholeheartedly.”

