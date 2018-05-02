Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate international convention on MSMEs today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday will inaugurate an international convention on micro, small and medium enterprises here to mark the International MSME Day.

The objective of the convention is to boost the international competitiveness of Indian MSMEs by making them aware of global trends and practices and standards in export financing, along with experience sharing by successful exporters, an official statement said.

The convention has been shaped as a platform for finding business and trade partners and enabling intensive business discussion with a specific focus on interaction between international entrepreneurs and selected small and medium entrepreneurs from India.

The Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is organising the convention based on the theme “Indian MSMEs, Global Aspirations”.

Gadkari is the Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways.

175 participants from 44 countries and ambassadors from 15 European, African and Latin American countries will attend the convention, the statement said.