Nitin Gadkari launches special edition Khadi watches by Titan

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched the limited edition of Khadi wrist watches manufactured as part of a joint initiative by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and Titan.

Live from the Launch of Titan – Khadi Watch Collection https://t.co/qjhGLP8mY9 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 30, 2020

He said there is a difference between modernisation and westernisation and called for modernisation of processes with focus on creation of quality products.

“With this extraordinary initiative, Khadi will find its way on the wrists of the modern Indian. I am sure this will lead to a bright future to the artisans in our economy,” Gadkari said at the launch event.