Nine Pardi cops attached to Police HQ as ‘collection note’ goes viral

Nagpur: Nine policemen of Pardi Police Station were temporarily attached to Police Headquarters by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar after ‘a note of collection’ from illegal dens went viral on social media on Tuesday. A senior officer of the police station will also face action after inquiry, reports said.

The tainted policemen are the members of the Detection Branch (DB) Squad of Pardi Police Station. They have been identified as HC Chhaganlal Shriram Raut, PC Manoj Ratiram Rehpade, PC Rupesh Ishwar Thul, NPC Mahesh Punjabrao Kathane, HC Mangesh Vyankatrao Gavai, NPC Narendra Namdeorao Tidke, NPC Vishwanath Chhaganrao Kuthe, NPC Shrikrishna Ganpatrao Iwnate and PC Rameshwar Vishwanath Sanap.

Advertisement

Reports said that there are two DB squads at the Pardi Police Station under Chhaganlal Raut and Mangesh Gavai. A cop from the police station wrote a note of ‘collection’ from illegal dens on a paper. He captured the picture and sent it to a person who reportedly forwarded the picture to the Commissioner of Police. The Police Commissioner ordered an inquiry into the matter.

After receiving an initial report from DCP Zone V Shravan Dath and finding the allegation to be true, the Top Cop attached the policemen to Headquarters. DCP HQ Dr Ashwini Patil issued the order on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement