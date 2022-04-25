Nine pairs of long-distance trains via Nagpur cancelled till May 23

Advertisement

Nagpur: About nine pairs of long-distance trains passing through Nagpur shall remain cancelled till May 23 as Indian Railways is taking up track upgradation work during the peak summer travel season. Most of the trains are from SECR Zone while some are from Odisha.

The trains cancelled are 18237/18238 Bilaspur-Amritsar-Bilaspur Express, 12771/12722 Secunderabad-Raipur-Secunderbad, 12779/12880 LTT-Bhubaneswar-LTT, 22866-22865 Puri-LTT-Puri, 12812-12811 Hatia-LTT-Hatia, 22847/ 22848 Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam , 20843/20844 Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur, 20845/20846 Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur, 12807/ 12808 Vishakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vishakhapatnam.

The last minute cancellation on part of Railways is going to irk the travellers as most of them wait for opening day to make their reservation. Now, at the last minute they would face inconvenience as alternative accommodation in other trains is difficult during peak travel time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement