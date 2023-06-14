Nine killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Nine people, including a woman, have been killed and several injured in the past 24 hours after fresh violence erupted in Manipur. The deaths took place in an incident of firing late night in Khamenlok area, reports NDTV.

Some of those killed have cut marks on their bodies and multiple bullet injuries.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3, as clashes were witnessed during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe.

As per an official statement, the Manipur governor has directed the Chief Secretary to inform the displaced people about the new guidelines issued by the state government and instructed him to regularly send government officials to the relief camps to be apprised of the problem of the inmates.

