Nikita Chaudhary’s boyfriend arrested for abetting her suicide

Nagpur: In the sensational incident in which charred body of Nikita Chaudhary was found in Surabardi in Wadi police jurisdiction, her boyfriend Rahul Manohar Bangre (24) has been arrested on the charges of abetting her suicide.

According to police, the accused Bangre, a resident of Tukdoji Nagar, tortured Nikita mentally and physically frequently. Fed up with the harassment, Nikita Chaudhary committed suicide. She reportedly poured petrol on her body and set her ablaze. She died of severe burn injuries, revealed the autopsy report.

The arrested accused Bangre has been booked under Section 306 of the IPC based on the complaint filed by API Achal Kapoor. Wadi police are probing the matter further.

It is pertinent to mention that Nikita who was working with a private firm had gone missing from Tuesday, March 15 evening. Her parents had lodged a missing complaint with Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station.

On Wednesday evening, a shepherd found her charred body in the outskirts of the city and informed Wadi Police Station. Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani and Senior Police Inspector, Wadi, Lalita Todase rushed to the spot.

From Nikita’s bag, which was found near her body, her identity was established.