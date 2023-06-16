Saturday Night Chaos: Nagpur cops buckle up to ensure pleasant ‘Weekend Vibe’ for citizens!”

Nagpur: Second Capital of the State, is no stranger to grabbing headlines; but unfortunately, it often attracts attention for the wrong reasons, particularly when it comes to the notorious ‘weekend vibe.’

However, in a commendable move, Nagpur Police has risen to the occasion and amplified their efforts to guarantee a delightful and safe experience for families enjoying their time in the city. Recognizing the importance of creating a conducive environment for citizens, the police force has taken proactive measures to tackle the challenges associated with the nightlife scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Chetna Tidke, spoke to Nagpur Today and informed that, “Due to the increasing incidents of nightlife chaos, surveillance on the roads has been intensified. Barricades have been placed at key junctions, and a special squad has been deployed to check for drunk driving. Nagpur Police are taking all necessary measures to avoid any spoilers during your weekend,” she said and also emphasized that anyone found flouting norms or creating a law and order situation will be dealt with strictly.

The nightlife in Nagpur has been making headlines, especially regarding a prominent club on Wardha Road. To ensure the safety of patrons visiting the site, Sonegaon Police are also taking charge.

Sonegaon Police Inspector B S Pardeshi, speaking to Nagpur Today, stated, “We have already received 4-5 complaints related to this club. Sonegaon Police have already sent a detailed report to senior officials. If the situation doesn’t improve and the ruckus continues at this site, it may be shut down in the near future.”

The message is clear: any individuals found violating regulations or causing disturbances that disrupt the peace and order will face strict consequences. With their unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, Nagpur Police aims to preserve the essence of a pleasant and memorable weekend experience for all residents and visitors alike.

