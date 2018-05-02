Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 21st, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Night curfew imposed in Mangaluru till May 4

    Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued for a period of 14 days from Wednesday till May 4 from 9 pm to 6 am on weekdays within the Mangaluru city police commissionerate limits in the wake of the spread of Covid-19.

    During weekends, the order would be in force from 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

    Only vehicles used for emergency services would be allowed, he said.

    Persons with health problems would be allowed to travel with the help of a companion, he said.

    People working on night shifts should carry identity cards from their institutions, the police official said.

    Theatres, shopping malls, gymnasium, sports complex and swimming pools would remain shut, he said.

    Only 50 people would be allowed to take part in weddings and 20 people for funerals, the order said.

    Earlier, Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra told reporters that people attending marriages should carry their identity cards with them.

    The daily rituals at temples can be done by the priests but public entry would be restricted.

    During the weekend curfew, there is provision to buy essential commodities from 6 am to 10 am, he said.


    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘इंस्टालेशन’ची वाट पाहणा-या ऑक्सीजन प्लान्टचे इमावाड्यातील ‘आयसोलेशन’मध्ये लवकरच क्रियान्वयन
    ‘इंस्टालेशन’ची वाट पाहणा-या ऑक्सीजन प्लान्टचे इमावाड्यातील ‘आयसोलेशन’मध्ये लवकरच क्रियान्वयन
    Bombay HC directs state to release 10,000 vials of the Covid-19 drug to Nagpur hospitals
    Bombay HC directs state to release 10,000 vials of the Covid-19 drug to Nagpur hospitals
    रेशीमबागेतील श्रद्धास्थानात श्रीरामनवमी उत्सव संपन्न
    रेशीमबागेतील श्रद्धास्थानात श्रीरामनवमी उत्सव संपन्न
    बेला येथे भाजीपाला विक्रेत्यांचा अघोषित बहिष्कार
    बेला येथे भाजीपाला विक्रेत्यांचा अघोषित बहिष्कार
    गरजू रुग्णास तात्काळ बेड उपलब्ध करुन द्या – पालकमंत्री डॉ. विश्वजीत कदम
    गरजू रुग्णास तात्काळ बेड उपलब्ध करुन द्या – पालकमंत्री डॉ. विश्वजीत कदम
    आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे व विकास कुंभारे सह 20 जणांनी केले प्लाझ्मा डोनेट
    आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे व विकास कुंभारे सह 20 जणांनी केले प्लाझ्मा डोनेट
    फसवणूक करणाऱ्या वेबसाईटपासून सावध राहा
    फसवणूक करणाऱ्या वेबसाईटपासून सावध राहा
    HC respite to actor Vijay Raaj ; Stays criminal proceedings against him
    HC respite to actor Vijay Raaj ; Stays criminal proceedings against him
    Nagpur reports record Covid-19 recoveries, registers 98 deaths, 7,229 fresh cases
    Nagpur reports record Covid-19 recoveries, registers 98 deaths, 7,229 fresh cases
    Nagpur: Ether Trade Asia director, group leaders booked for duping investors of crores
    Nagpur: Ether Trade Asia director, group leaders booked for duping investors of crores
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145