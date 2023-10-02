NIA raids 60 places in Andhra, T’gana in Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches at more than 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a case linked to Maoists.

The raids are still underway at the premises and hideouts of suspects in both the states.

Advertisement

Separate NIA teams started conducting raids in close coordination with state police forces since morning following inputs.

“A total of 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are being searched in left wing extremism or Maoist case,” a top NIA source said.

The raids are learnt to be conducted at Telangana’s Hyderabad, and in Andhra Prdesh’s Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati districts.

The places being searched are houses of several leaders of civil rights sympathizers who are suspected of having links with Maoist sympathisers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement