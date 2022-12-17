NIA files chargesheet against 11 accused in Umesh Kolhe murder case

Nagpur/Amravati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its chargesheet against 11 accused in connection with the murder of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe who had supported the statements made in May by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet. The men have been booked on charges including murder of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused are Irfan Shaikh, Shoaib Khan, Mudassir Ahmed, Aatif Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Abdul Toufiq and Shahrukh Pathan and one wanted accused Shamim Ahmed Firoj Ahmed, Abdul Arbaz, Maulavi Mushfique Ahmed and Shamim Ahmed. All were present through video conferencing.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe (54), a chemist from Amravati city was murdered on June 21 this year allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made controversial comments against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier handed over the murder case to the NIA after it was found that it had similarities with the June 28 murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A week after Kolhe’s murder, tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death in Udaipur in a similar incident.

The police had earlier invoked Sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA against the accused in the Kolhe murder case.

On July 2, the Maharashtra Police arrested seven people before the case was taken over by the NIA. The Central agency on July 6 conducted raids at 13 locations across Maharashtra in connection with Kolhe’s murder. It is reported to have recovered incriminating materials, including pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives, mobile phones, SIM cards, and memory cards.

The First Information Report was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Sections 34, 153(A), 153(B), 120(B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

