Delhi court sends NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty, to judicial custody till December 1.

A court in Mumbai had granted the Delhi Police 10 days to file their reply to an application moved by Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

