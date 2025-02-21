Newly Inaugurated Pardi Flyover Raises Safety Concerns as Concrete Slab Falls on Car

Nagpur: A major safety concern has emerged over the newly constructed Pardi flyover in East Nagpur after a concrete slab broke off and fell onto a passing car. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the incident has sparked serious questions about the structural integrity of the flyover.

The flyover, built at a cost of several crores to ease traffic congestion on Bhandara Road, was partially opened in 2023 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. However, the construction of the Central Avenue and Bhandewadi sections remained incomplete at the time. After the pending work was finalized, the flyover was officially inaugurated on Thursday with much fanfare. The ceremony was attended by former Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopde, BJP workers, and a large crowd of citizens. Khopde even took a drive on the newly opened bridge to mark the occasion.

Shockingly, within 24 hours of its inauguration, a portion of the flyover’s concrete broke off and fell onto a vehicle passing beneath it at HB Town Square. While no one was injured, the car sustained significant damage. The incident has led to widespread criticism, with concerns being raised over the quality of construction.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the mishap, but the public outcry over the incident has intensified, with many demanding accountability for the apparent negligence in the construction process.