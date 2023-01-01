New Year starts with ‘broad-day-light’ murder in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sensational prevailed in Pachpaoli area after a man was brutally killed near Kamal Chowk here, on Sunday. The broad day light murder has sent ripples in Second Capital of the State.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Meshram, a resident of Uppalwadi.

According to police sources, some mask assailants reportedly attacked Meshram with sharp edged weapons near Kamal Chowk and killed him on the spot. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Pachpaoli Police rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy.

Cops are yet to identify the assailants and reason behind the killing. In the meantime, Pachpaoli Police have registered a case of murder and probing further.

