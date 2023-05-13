New Thermal Power Plant: “Was against it due to environmental concerns,” says Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur

Will personally talk with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and request him to shift the project to another location, Union Minister assures Greens

Nagpur: Environment Activists of the city met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari on Friday to express their concerns about the proposed Koradi 2×660 MW coal-based supercritical thermal power plant.

During the meeting, Gadkari showed his reluctance to start the project in Koradi and said he was against it, citing environmental concerns. He assured the activists that he will personally talk with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and request him to shift the project to another location. The activists also met with MLAs and former ministers to press their demands at the political level.

Greens handed over a memorandum to the minister highlighting their opposition to the project, following a notice by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) calling for an environment public hearing on May 29. The activists have also criticized the date and location of the hearing, and are demanding that MahaGenco conduct the hearing at the proposed project site.

The project has faced opposition from environmentalists, who fear that it will have a negative impact on the environment. The activists are calling for the project to be moved to another location to mitigate its impact on the environment.

