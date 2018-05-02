Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    New State Order : Groceries, Vegetable Shops Can Open Only Between 7-11 am

    Mumbai: Maharashtra today ordered tougher measures to fight Covid, saying groceries, vegetable shops and dairies will be open only for four hours and home delivery will not be allowed after 8 pm.

    All groceries, vegetable shops, dairies, bakeries, fruit vendors will be open only between 7 am and 11am, according to a new state order. This goes for bakeries, confectionaries and all shops selling food.

    Home deliveries may be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm, depending on local authorities, according to the order.

    The decision was taken after a meeting of the Maharashtra government yesterday. It was discussed that people were going out in the name of buying groceries through the day, crowding market places.


