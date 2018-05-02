New record: Nagpur reports highest spike of 5,514 Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths in single day

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 5,514 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 73 deaths — the highest single day figure since the outbreak of the pandemic — till Wednesday midnight.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,59,735 while the number of deaths rose 5,577.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,628 were from rural areas and 2,881 cases from Nagpur city alone while five cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 40 were reported from Nagpur city, five deaths were registered from outside the district, while 28 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 45,097 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. In the day 3,277 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Following which recovery rate is at 80.49%.



