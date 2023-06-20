New office of DCP Zone 4 inaugurated in Sakkardara

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the new office of DCP Zone 4. The new office is situated at Plot No. 259 and 260, in front of Sakkardara Lake, Sakkardara.

Earlier, the office of DCP Zone 4 was located at Kamble Square, Ajni but was shifted to the new address for administrative reason.

Apart from Commissioner of Police, other officials present at the inauguration programme include Additional Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), all Deputy Commissioners of Police, all officers of Zone 4.

