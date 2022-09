New office-bearers of Shiv Sena of Shinde Group announced for Nagpur, East Vidarbha

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the party leader Kiran Pandav has announced new office bearers for Nagpur City and six districts of East Vidarbha. The new office-bearers have been announced for Nagpur City, Nagpur District, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara and Gondia districts.

Following are the office-bearers:

Nagpur Lok Sabha: Mangesh Kashikar – Sampark Pramukh, Suraj Goje – Mahanagar Pramukh, West, Central and North Nagpur

Nagpur District: Sandeep Itkelwar – District Chief, Purshottam Ghate – Deputy District Chief, Katol Assembly constituency, Ajay Balpande – Taluka Pramukh, Narkhed, Milind Deshmukh – District Organiser, Nagpur Rural, Ritesh Helonde – Organiser, Katol Assembly constituency.

Chandrapur District: Nitin Mate – District Chief, Bandubhau Hazare – Joint Sampark Pramukh.

Gadchiroli District: Sandeep Barde – Sampark Pramukh, Hemant Jambhewar – Sah Sampark Pramukh, Pournima Estam, Amita Madavi – Mahila Sanghatak, Rajgopal Sulawar – District Organiser, Pappi Pathan – Taluka Pramukh, Chamorshi, Gaurav Bala – Taluka Pramukh, Mulchera.

Bhandara District: Anil Gaidhane – District Chief

Gondia District: Mukseh Shivhare – District Chief, Surendra Naidu – District Chief.

Wardha District: Ganesh Ikhar – District Chief, Sandeep Ingle – District Sanghatak, Rajesh Saraf – Sah Sampark Pramukh.

