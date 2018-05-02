New NMC Chief Radhakrishnan B assumes charge, seeks detailed Covid report

Nagpur: The newly-appointed Municipal Commissioner, Radhakrishnan B has said that his first priority will be to tackle the outbreak of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) in the region, as he takes charge of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday.

During an interaction with media personnel, the NMC chief said that he has sought detailed reports on the current situation, after evaluating the data an action plan will be made to tackle pandemic crises. And urged citizens to follow norms set by the administration.

The Municipal chief approached NMC at around 10:45 am and signed the CTC. Following the formal welcome session, he then rushed for an official meeting at NMC Sabhagruha.