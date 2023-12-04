New kirana market at Kalamna will provide best facilities to traders, consumers: Fadnavis

Advertisement

Nagpur: While performing bhoomipujan of the new wholesale kirana market at Kalamna on Sunday, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the facility will give respite to traders as well as customers from traffic congestion.

“In addition to this, it will also save the environment from pollution. To further ensure a clean and safe environment, the occupants should provide space for charging stations for e-vehicles and encourage green fuel in the area,” he said at the ground breaking ceremony of the new market.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the inaugural function while MLA Krishna Khopde and Chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) Manoj Suryawanshi were the guests of honour.

President of The Nagpur Itwari Kirana Merchants Association Shiv Pratap Singh, Secretary Promod Sedani, Convenor of the project Harish Krishnani, former President of the association Govind Mantri, Nilesh Suchak, Architect Virendra Khare and others were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his views, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the new kirana market will be one of the most beautiful kirana markets in the country and will benefit kirana traders and consumers here by providing them with various facilities. He stressed on the need of shifting the entire market in Itwari and Maskasath to new spacious complex. “If we are looking at reducing traffic congestion from this area, we must shift the market as early as possible,” he said.

At the outset, Shiv Pratap Singh said that the market will have a space of at least 1,000 square feet area each for all the 676 occupants. The association has a target to shift all the existing kirana shops in Itwari and Maskasath to the new facility by 2026. Harsh Krishnani proposed the formal vote of thanks.