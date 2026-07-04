New Kamptee police arrest husband for brutal murder of estranged wife

Advertisement

Nagpur: The New Kamptee Police have arrested the prime accused in the brutal murder of a 35-year-old woman, tracing him to Amravati district after an intensive manhunt. The accused, identified as Rajendra Koterunge (45), allegedly killed his estranged wife, Bhagyashree Rajak, over suspicions regarding her character.

Rajendra, a resident of Nandgaon-Yesamba in Parseoni taluka, had allegedly been absconding since the murder before police tracked his movements and arrested him from Badnera in Amravati district.

Gold Rate July 02 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,30,500/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the investigation, Bhagyashree was employed at a private hospital and had been living separately from her husband for several months after enduring repeated domestic violence. Despite the separation, Rajendra allegedly continued to visit her workplace and her sister’s residence, persistently pressuring her to resume cohabitation.

Police said Rajendra harboured suspicions that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship because of her employment at the hospital, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple.

Advertisement

Investigators revealed that Bhagyashree had married Rajendra in 2023 after separating from her first husband, whom she had married in 2010. Her first marriage had reportedly ended following allegations of harassment and disputes arising out of alcohol addiction.

The investigation further revealed that tensions between the couple had escalated in recent weeks after Bhagyashree reclaimed the keys of a motorcycle for which she had been paying the monthly loan instalments. Police said Rajendra was enraged by the incident and had allegedly threatened to take revenge.

On July 2, Bhagyashree left home for work as usual and spoke to her daughter over the phone at around 5.40 pm. When she failed to return home later that evening, her family launched a search. Hours later, she was found lying in a pool of blood on Ghorpad-Shirpur Road under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station.

Police said she had sustained multiple fatal injuries inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon, indicating a brutal attack.

Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, New Kamptee Police registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following sustained efforts to trace the accused, police located and arrested Rajendra in Badnera.

The accused is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. Investigators are continuing the probe to establish the complete sequence of events leading to the murder.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY दुकान के बोर्ड को लेकर विवाद #nagpurnews #viral #vivad #crime #marpeet #latestnews Nagpur’s Emerging Markets: Opportunities, Challenges & Future Growth | Interview with Pankaj... इंस्टाग्राम फ्रेंडशिप बनी खूनी टकराव की वजह... #nagpurnews #crime #instagram #friendship #latestnews कमाल चौक स्थित हैमर्स कैफे पर पांचपावली पुलिस का छापा #nagpurnews #hukka...

×