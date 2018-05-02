Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Sep 21st, 2019

New Kamptee cops still clueless over murder of youth a week ago

Nagpur: New Kamptee police have been found still groping in dark and without any leads over the brutal murder of a youth a week ago. The youth, Rakesh Shankar Umbarkar (24), resident of Aajni village was hacked to death and his body with slit throat was found dumped on September 20.

The deceased Rakesh originally hailed from Nakshi village in Bhivapur Tehsil. Since past five year, he was staying his relative Radhabai Rambhau Kakde in Aajni village in Kamptee Tehsil. Rakesh was working in a grocery shop – Om Kirana Store in Old Kamptee.

As September 12 was holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, he had not to work. However, he was not seen in the house on next day morning and hence his relative Radhabai went to the terrace of the house.

She was shocked to see Rakesh lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon. On being informed, a team of New Kamptee police reached the spot and sent body of Rakesh for post mortem at District Sub Hospital. Cops initially registered a case of accidental death and started investigation.

However, even after a week, police are clueless without any leads.

