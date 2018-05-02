Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 1st, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    New Income Tax Slab is Optional, Says Nirmala Sitharaman. What Does it Mean?

    New Delhi: Bringing cheer to thousands of middle-class taxpayers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new, a much lower tax rate slabs for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-2021.

    For incomes of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, there will be no income tax. Previously, it was 5 %

    For incomes between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh per year, the income tax to be paid will be 10 per cent of the income. Previously, it was 20 per cent

    For incomes between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per year, the income tax to be paid will be 15 per cent. Earlier, it was 20 per cent

    For incomes between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh per year, the income tax to be paid will be 20 per cent. It was 30 per cent earlier

    For incomes between Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh per year, the income tax to be paid will be 25 per cent. Earlier it was 30 per cent.

    For incomes above Rs 15 lakh per year, the income tax to be paid will be 30 per cent. There has been no change.

    But why is this optional? The taxpayers will be given the choice to either remain in the old regime or opt for the new reduced tax rate.

    Why will anyone pay higher income tax? To avail exemptions and deductions.

    A person earning Rs 15 lakh per anum and not availing any deductions will pay Rs 1.95 lakh tax in place of Rs 2.73 lakh now

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Maharashtra News
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    Hindi News
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    Trending News
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Featured News
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Trending In Nagpur
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    बजट 2020: नितिन गडकरी ने बजट को सराहा, बोले- जन-जन का है यह बजट
    बजट 2020: नितिन गडकरी ने बजट को सराहा, बोले- जन-जन का है यह बजट
    डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार वितरण सम्मेलन में पत्रकारों को किया सम्मानित
    डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार वितरण सम्मेलन में पत्रकारों को किया सम्मानित
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    मिडिल क्लास को बड़ी राहत, टैक्स स्लैब में सरकार ने किया बदलाव
    मिडिल क्लास को बड़ी राहत, टैक्स स्लैब में सरकार ने किया बदलाव
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145