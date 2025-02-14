New Era Mother and Child Hospital Achieves Breakthrough in Treating Rare Fetal Hydrothorax

New Era Mother and Child Hospital today announced the successful treatment of a complex fetal hydrothorax case, underscoring its leadership in fetal medicine. The hospital’s expert team utilized cutting-edge technology and a multidisciplinary approach to ensure a positive outcome for both mother and child.

Dr Anand Bhutada, Director NewEra Mother Child Hospital says

Fetal hydrothorax, is a rare condition marked by abnormal fluid accumulation in the fetal chest cavity. It can severely compromise lung and heart development. Left untreated, it carries high risks of stillbirth or neonatal complications. This case highlights the hospital’s capability to address critical prenatal challenges.

Case Overview

A 28-year-old expectant mother was from Middle East where fetal Hydrothorax detected in antenatal scan. She was advised treatment at higher centre at Saudi Arabia.But they decided to come to New Era Mother and Child Hospital, Nagpur.

At 32 weeks gestational age, she was seen by foetal medicine expert Dr Kiranshree Bakane. Advanced imaging, including 4D ultrasound was done & a diagnosis of severe right fetal hydrothorax was confirmed. Dr Kiransri Bakane, Dr. Ritu Dargan & team realised the condition’s severity, prompting immediate action. Dr Kiranshree Bakane Foetal Medicine Expert performed a minimally invasive thoracoamniocentesis guided by real-time ultrasound, to drain the fluid and relieve pressure on the fetus’s lungs and heart. Post-procedure monitoring showed remarkable improvement,Later Cesarean delivery conducted by Dr. Ritu Dargan. With good post natal care and drainage of pleural fluid in newborn’s chest, baby is doing well and discharged in stable conditions to home.

Dr.Anand Sancheti, Director , stated, “This case demanded precision and collaboration. Our team’s swift decision-making and expertise in fetal interventions were pivotal in navigating risks and ensuring recovery.”

Dr. Nilesh Agrawal & Dr. Nidheesh Mishra, added, “This success reflects our commitment to pioneering care for high-risk pregnancies. We’re proud to offer hope to families facing complex fetal diagnoses.” Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh & Dr. Priya Bahe were pivotal in managing baby in postnatal care. Dr. Shweta Bhutada informed

New Era Mother and Child Hospital

Renowned for excellence in maternal-fetal medicine, the hospital combines state-of-the-art technology with a compassionate, multidisciplinary approach. Specializing in fetal procedures, genetic counseling, and neonatal critical care, it stands as a beacon of innovation in perinatal health.