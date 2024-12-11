New Era Hospital, Nagpur achieved a historic medical milestone by becoming Central India’s First hospital to complete 100 liver transplant surgeries.

Advertisement













New Era Hospital was the first in the region to start liver transplant surgery in March 2018 and in a short span of time, it has established itself as a world-class facility for this highly complex surgical treatment. The hospital is credited with performing the first cadaveric liver transplant, the first live donor liver transplant and the first combined liver-kidney transplant in Central India at Nagpur in 2018 and the first pediatric liver transplant in 2019.

With a 24 x7 available liver team and a dedicated liver care unit and ICU, the hospital boasts of an overall success rate of 84 percent and more than 90 percent in last two years matching the average national data, said Dr Anand Sancheti, Director. More number of patients are now choosing to get operated locally at the hospital rather than going to far-away metro cities for their treatment.

Dr Rahul Saxena, the hospital’s Liver transplant surgeon said “Patients suffering from liver diseases are the sickest of all and require a dedicated, in-house team of transplant surgeon, hepatologist, liver intensivist, physician, pulmonologist, infectious disease specialist, nephrologist, cardiologist, and other allied specialties which can work in tandem. All of this is available round the clock at our hospital, and this is the reason for such good results.”

Dr Nilesh Agarwal, Director said “a live donor liver transplant is one of the most complex and critical surgery and the hospital is now regularly performing around 5 cases every month.”

The liver transplant team of New Era Hospital includes Dr Rahul Saxena, Dr Shashank Wanjari, Dr Sagar Chopade, Dr Sahil Bansal, Dr Nimisha Mrunal , Dr Nitin Deote, Dr Aman Zullurwar, Dr Jitesh Atram, Dr Ashwini Tayde, Dr Sandip Dhoot, Dr Pankaj Javandhiya and Dr Pooja Jadhao.