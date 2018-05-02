Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 30th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Never said Coronil can cure Corona: Patanjali

    When you are cornered, this is how you backtrack. Acharya Balkrishna, CEO Patanjali, now says they never made any claims saying the drug Coronil could cure Corona. “We never said the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control Corona. We said that we had made medicines and used them in a clinical controlled trial which cured Corona patients. There is no confusion in it.”

    Making a clarification on the notice issued by the Uttrakhand Drug department, Patanjali also denied making any medicine called ‘Corona kit’.

    Patanjali said, ”That it is denied, we have made any medicine named as “Corona Kit”. We have only packed the following medicines “Divya Swasari Vati”, “Divya Coronil Tablet” & “Divya Anu Tail” in a shipping/packaging carton for shipping purpose. Further we have not commercially sold any kit named as “Coronil Kit” nor we have publicized it against the treatment of Corona (Covid- 19), instead of that we have only promoted the successful trail of the medicine before media.”

    In the statement written to the drug department, Patanjali also said that it only shared about the benefits of the medicine and its successful test on people and never said that it can cure coronavirus.

    Trending In Nagpur
    विलगीकरण केंद्रात उत्तमोत्तम व्यवस्था करा!
    विलगीकरण केंद्रात उत्तमोत्तम व्यवस्था करा!
    इलेक्ट्रिक बस वाहतुकीचा मार्ग मोकळा
    इलेक्ट्रिक बस वाहतुकीचा मार्ग मोकळा
    Nine Nagpur Central Jail officials test positive for Corona Virus
    Nine Nagpur Central Jail officials test positive for Corona Virus
    VIT Webinar Series -Dr. Sumant Tekade
    VIT Webinar Series -Dr. Sumant Tekade
    Persons arrested for abetting suicide granted bail by High court
    Persons arrested for abetting suicide granted bail by High court
    ओंकार नगर, भरतवाडी, लकडगंज १ व २ जलकुंभ गुरुवारी राहणार बाधित
    ओंकार नगर, भरतवाडी, लकडगंज १ व २ जलकुंभ गुरुवारी राहणार बाधित
    देशाच्या प्रगतीसाठी कृषी क्षेत्राचा विकास आवश्यक : नितीन गडकरी
    देशाच्या प्रगतीसाठी कृषी क्षेत्राचा विकास आवश्यक : नितीन गडकरी
    कोरोनाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर धापेवाडा यात्रा रद्द
    कोरोनाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर धापेवाडा यात्रा रद्द
    ₹20 cr Smart City scam : BJP MLAs approach CP Upadhyay against Mundhe
    ₹20 cr Smart City scam : BJP MLAs approach CP Upadhyay against Mundhe
    मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे के खिलाफ हो जांच और कार्रवाई
    मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे के खिलाफ हो जांच और कार्रवाई
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0