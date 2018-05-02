Never said Coronil can cure Corona: Patanjali

When you are cornered, this is how you backtrack. Acharya Balkrishna, CEO Patanjali, now says they never made any claims saying the drug Coronil could cure Corona. “We never said the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control Corona. We said that we had made medicines and used them in a clinical controlled trial which cured Corona patients. There is no confusion in it.”

Making a clarification on the notice issued by the Uttrakhand Drug department, Patanjali also denied making any medicine called ‘Corona kit’.

Patanjali said, ”That it is denied, we have made any medicine named as “Corona Kit”. We have only packed the following medicines “Divya Swasari Vati”, “Divya Coronil Tablet” & “Divya Anu Tail” in a shipping/packaging carton for shipping purpose. Further we have not commercially sold any kit named as “Coronil Kit” nor we have publicized it against the treatment of Corona (Covid- 19), instead of that we have only promoted the successful trail of the medicine before media.”

In the statement written to the drug department, Patanjali also said that it only shared about the benefits of the medicine and its successful test on people and never said that it can cure coronavirus.