Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 28th, 2020

    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified

    Nagpur: While city administration is ensuring every possible step to curb the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak, some local politicians on the other hand are found violating norms set by the State Government under Epidemic Diseases Act. These politicians were found at the wrong end of the law. While some organized party gathering amid Curfew enforced my the Uddhav Thackeray led State Government to break the transmission by avoiding mass public gathering, some circulated videos mentioning details of patients infected with Covid-19 and created chaos in the respective vicinity.

    When Nagpur Today took matter to Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, he said, “We acknowledge the gravity of the situation. Though, mass gatherings conducting in such sensitive time is a violation, Divisional Commissioner has been authorized with the Nodal Officer charge in the regards. We are awaiting for the directives from the authorized department following which the action will be planned,” noted the Top Cop.

    Another such violation came to fore after Kalmeshwar based private firm reportedly asked it’s employees to report to work from second shift.

    As the Administration is preliminary focused on curbing Covid-19 outbreak, some antisocial elements seem to have taken the law for granted.

    .. Subham Nagdeve

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Niraamayaa Bhava!’ an initiative to Know about COVID-19 by City Author
    ‘Niraamayaa Bhava!’ an initiative to Know about COVID-19 by City Author
    Unsung Lockdown Warriors : NMC-OCW stay at work to provide safe drinking water
    Unsung Lockdown Warriors : NMC-OCW stay at work to provide safe drinking water
    Nagpur Crime News
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    बुटीबोरी पोलिसांनी जपली सामाजिक बांधिलकी
    बुटीबोरी पोलिसांनी जपली सामाजिक बांधिलकी
    Hindi News
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : City Tally Now 11 as Two More Test Positive
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : City Tally Now 11 as Two More Test Positive
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: One more tests positive, total 10 in city
    Featured News
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Thackeray assures CMs who urged help for migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Thackeray assures CMs who urged help for migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    कोरोना पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांबाबत माहिती देताना मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    कोरोना की लड़ाई में प्रत्येक नागरिक योद्धा – दुर्योधन
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    जेएसडब्ल्यू प्रबंधन का प्रयास 3 घंटे में दम तोड़ दिया
    आयुक्तांनीच कलम 144 व संचारबंदी याचा भंग केलेला आहे
    आयुक्तांनीच कलम 144 व संचारबंदी याचा भंग केलेला आहे
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update : कोरोना विषाणू माहिती 28/3/20 – पॉझिटिव्ह नमुने: 11
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update : कोरोना विषाणू माहिती 28/3/20 – पॉझिटिव्ह नमुने: 11
    कोरोना को नजरअंदाज कर जेएसडब्ल्यू प्लांट शुरू करने की कोशिश
    कोरोना को नजरअंदाज कर जेएसडब्ल्यू प्लांट शुरू करने की कोशिश
    कोरोनावायरस से राष्ट्र की जंग में वेकोलि का ऊर्जा-योगदान
    कोरोनावायरस से राष्ट्र की जंग में वेकोलि का ऊर्जा-योगदान
    WCL energizing Nation to fight COVID19
    WCL energizing Nation to fight COVID19
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145