Netas violate norms set by Administration, leave citizens petrified

Nagpur: While city administration is ensuring every possible step to curb the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak, some local politicians on the other hand are found violating norms set by the State Government under Epidemic Diseases Act. These politicians were found at the wrong end of the law. While some organized party gathering amid Curfew enforced my the Uddhav Thackeray led State Government to break the transmission by avoiding mass public gathering, some circulated videos mentioning details of patients infected with Covid-19 and created chaos in the respective vicinity.

When Nagpur Today took matter to Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, he said, “We acknowledge the gravity of the situation. Though, mass gatherings conducting in such sensitive time is a violation, Divisional Commissioner has been authorized with the Nodal Officer charge in the regards. We are awaiting for the directives from the authorized department following which the action will be planned,” noted the Top Cop.

Another such violation came to fore after Kalmeshwar based private firm reportedly asked it’s employees to report to work from second shift.

As the Administration is preliminary focused on curbing Covid-19 outbreak, some antisocial elements seem to have taken the law for granted.

