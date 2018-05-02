Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Mar 4th, 2021

    Neighbour arrested for launching murderous attack on vegetable vendor in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: Nandanvan Police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly attacking his neighbour with an iron rod following a petty argument. Based on the statement given by victim’s father, Sheik Wakil (65), a resident of Shesh Nagar, cops have booked his accused neighbour, Sheik Rafiq Sheik Rasheed (34) on the charges of attempt to murder and placed him under arrest.

    According to police sources, the victim, Sheik Rafiq Sheik Wakil (36), a resident of Shesh Nagar runs a vegetable shop in the vicinity. The accused and victim shared just a wall between their houses. Due to overcrowding at the victim’s shop the accused would often engage in verbal duels with him. On Wednesday evening, the duo again picked up a quarrel regarding the same.

    At around 6 pm, the accused in fit of rage, reportedly grabbed an iron rod from his house and attacked the victim in full public view. Following the complaint of the victim’s father, cops registered an offence under Sections 307, 324, 504 of the IPC against the accused and placed him under arrest.

