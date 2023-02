Nehru Nagar Zone’s Four ESR to be cleaned on Feb 6, 7, 9 & 10 respectively

Nandanvan (old) ESR on Feb 6, Kharabi on Feb 7, Dighori (Taj Bag ) on Feb 9 & Sakkardara-3 ESR on Feb 10

Nagpur: Continuing with OCW’s endeavour to supply good quality potable water to the residents of Nagpur, ,Four(4) overhead tanks (ESR) of Nehru Nagar Zone are planned to be cleaned in next week . The schedule of cleaning is as follows: Nandanvan Old ESR on Monday 6th Feb, Kharbi ESR on Tuesday 7th Feb, Dighori (Taj Bagh) on Thursday 9th & Sakkardara-III on Friday 10th Feb,2023

On the day of Tank cleaning the following pockets of the respective Command areas will remain affected for water supply:

Monday 6th Feb: Nandanvan Old ESR New Nandanvan layout, Nandanvan colony, Kawelu Qtr, LIG, MIG, HIG colony, Vyankatesh Nagar, MHADA Qtr, Kirti nagar, Prashant nagar

Advertisement

Tuesday 7th Feb: Kharbi ESR on : Orange nagar, Chaitanyeshwar nagar, Anmol nagar, Lok kalyan nagar, Sharda nagar, Kirtidhar society, Gajanan nagar, Radha krishna nagar, Pavan housing society, Giddoba nagar, Saibaba nagar, Tejasvini nagar

Thursday 9th Feb: Dighori (Taj Bagh) ,: Sarvashri nagar, Pargati colony, Vaibhav nagar, Smruti nagar, Kirti nagar, Beldar nagar, Sant Tukdoji nagar, Rahul nagar, Gajanan nagar, Mahananda nagar, Telephone nagar, Gausiya colony, Gopal krishna layout

Friday 10th Feb: Gurudev nagar, Sanjay gandhi nagar, Rukmini nagar, Shriram nagar

It is also noteworthy that during the period of Cleaning there will not be any water supply in these areas even through Tankers Hence the citizens residing in these areas are requested to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

Details can be had from NMC-OCW Toll Free Number @ 1800-266-9899

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement