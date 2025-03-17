Neglected and crumbling: East Nagpur’s Lata Mangeshkar Garden tells a tale of ruin!!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Once a vibrant recreational spot, Lata Mangeshkar Garden in East Nagpur now stands as a picture of neglect and decay. The park, which was meant to be a haven for children and families, is rapidly deteriorating due to official apathy.

Children’s swings and play equipment lie broken and scattered across different sections of the garden, posing a safety hazard. The pathway, once a smooth walking track for visitors, is now completely damaged, making it difficult for morning walkers and joggers. The garden’s lighting system has also collapsed, leaving the area dark and unsafe in the evening.

Adding to the woes, the central attraction of the park — a once-beautiful fountain — now stands in ruins, further diminishing the charm of the place. Visitors have expressed disappointment over the lack of maintenance and demand urgent intervention from the authorities to restore the park to its former glory.

With no immediate action in sight, this once-thriving public space risks becoming just another forgotten landmark in the city. Will the Nagpur Municipal Corporation step up before it’s too late?

