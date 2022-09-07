Published On : Wed, Sep 7th, 2022

NEET Result 2022 declared, Its a girl topper this year

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022

    Tanishka from OBC-NCL category from Haryana, studying in Rajasthan, with a score of 715 topped the exam this year.

    Advertisement

    Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka, all with a score of 715, have been ranked 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively using the tie-breaker rule.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

     

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisementss
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement