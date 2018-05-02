NEET-PG exams postponed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi authorises keys decisions to boost availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19. NEET-PG Exam to be postponed for at least 4 months: Prime Minister’s Office.

Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for teleconsultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases under the supervision of Faculty. BSc/GNM Qualified Nurses to be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses.

Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman.



