NEET Exam: Physics Tough, Chemistry Moderate, Biology Lengthy

Advertisement



Nagpur: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 was conducted peacefully on Sunday across the country. According to students and subject experts, Physics emerged as the toughest section, Chemistry was moderate, and Biology was lengthy and complex.

Physics Analysis:

The Physics section was challenging, with only about 35 out of 45 questions considered straightforward. The remaining questions required deep conceptual understanding and mathematical application. The section was also time-consuming, making it difficult for many students to complete comfortably.

Chemistry Analysis:

Chemistry was described as moderate in difficulty. Most students were able to attempt all questions, and the paper followed standard patterns, offering a fair opportunity for those with a solid preparation.

Gold Rate 3 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,800/- Gold 22 KT 87,200/- Silver/Kg 94,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Biology Analysis:

Biology, with 90 questions—40 from Class XI and 50 from Class XII—was noticeably lengthier and more difficult than in previous years. The section covered all major topics from the NCERT syllabus, but the nature of questions demanded deeper understanding and critical thinking.

34 questions were direct and NCERT-based.

34 were conceptual, requiring in-depth knowledge.

12 were statement-based or match-the-pair types, which were more time-consuming.

10 questions, though not directly from the NCERT textbook, were aligned with NCERT concepts.

The paper aimed to evaluate both the foundational knowledge and analytical skills of the students.

Ranking and Tie-Breaking:

As per the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) tie-breaking rules, scores in Biology (Botany/Zoology) are prioritized, followed by Chemistry, and then Physics. Therefore, higher performance in Biology significantly impacts overall ranking.

It was noted that the Biology section contained 49 questions from Class XI and 51 from Class XII. About 40% of the questions were considered difficult, 25% moderate, and 35% easy. Most were application-based and derived from the NCERT syllabus.

Expected Cut-Off and Seat Availability:

The cut-off for medical admissions in 2024 is expected to be lower than the previous year. A score of over 620 out of 720 is likely to secure admission to top medical colleges through both the State Quota and the 15% All India Quota.

Across India, there are:

109,153 MBBS seats in 707 medical colleges

in 707 medical colleges 27,868 BDS seats

52,730 AYUSH seats

603 BVSc & AH seats in 352 and 313 medical and dental colleges respectively

In Maharashtra alone:

11,846 total medical seats , including 6,025 in government medical colleges 5,821 in private medical colleges 326 in government dental colleges 2,400 in private dental colleges

, including

Additionally, premier institutions such as AIIMS and JIPMER will admit students based on NEET scores, offering 2,044 and 249 seats respectively for the 2024–25 academic year.

Advertisement