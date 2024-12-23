NDRF Academy Launches Pioneering Meditation Program for Disaster Response Personnel

Advertisement













The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Academy took a groundbreaking step today by introducing meditation and mindfulness practices into its training regime through its First Meditation Day program. This innovative initiative aims to enhance the mental resilience and operational effectiveness of disaster response personnel.

The inaugural session, led by Art of Living Foundation expert Mr. Mukul, brought together key members of the NDRF community, including Academy Officers, Battalion First Responders Course (BFRC) participants, Training of Trainers (ToT) SDRF Course members, Civil Defense Course participants, and Academy staff.

“Mental wellness is as crucial as physical fitness in disaster response operations,” stated the Sh.Hari Om Gandhi,DIG/Director of NDRF Academy. “This meditation program represents our commitment to developing well-rounded disaster response professionals who can maintain clarity and composure in challenging situations.”

The comprehensive session featured practical meditation techniques, breathing exercises (Pranayama), and stress-relief practices specifically tailored for emergency responders. Participants received hands-on training in mindfulness techniques that can be applied during high-pressure disaster response situations.

The program received enthusiastic response from participants, who reported immediate benefits in terms of mental clarity and stress relief. Building on this success, NDRF Academy plans to integrate regular meditation sessions into its training curricula and establish dedicated spaces for meditation practice.

This initiative marks a significant shift in disaster response training methodology, combining traditional meditation practices with modern emergency response requirements. The NDRF Academy continues to lead in implementing innovative approaches to enhance the capabilities of India’s premier disaster response force.