NDPS Squad Cracks Down in Nagpur’s Hasanbagh

MD Drug Peddler Arrested

Drugs and Other Items Worth ₹2.73 Lakh Seized

Nagpur – In a late-night operation on Friday, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) unit of the Crime Branch raided Gali No. 4 in Hasanbagh, near Madina Masjid, between 8:30 PM and 10 PM. The team arrested Sheikh Nazir Sheikh Wazir (40), a drug peddler, for allegedly possessing and selling mephedrone (MD). Authorities seized drugs and other illegal items valued at ₹2,73,400 during the raid.

During investigation, police discovered that Nazir is the nephew of notorious gangster Shamsher and has a prior record, including a murder case registered against him in 2014. His associate, known as Assu alias Byaalis alias Sheikh Naseem (35), is reportedly hiding in Mumbai’s Dongri area.

The NDPS team spotted Nazir acting suspiciously near a moped during a routine street operation. A search was conducted in the presence of two witnesses, leading to the seizure of:

32 grams of mephedrone powder

A mobile phone

A moped

Cash

An Aadhaar card

An electronic weighing scale

The seized items were handed over to Nandanvan Police Station. A case has been registered under sections 8(C), 22(B), and 29 of the NDPS Act, bearing Crime No. 182/2025. Further investigation is underway, and police have launched efforts to apprehend Naseem at the earliest.

