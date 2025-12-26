NDPS squad busts MD drug racket ahead of New Year, contraband worth ₹10.21 lakh seized

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major drug bust ahead of New Year’s Eve, when demand for narcotics typically rises due to party celebrations, the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) squad carried out a decisive operation under the jurisdiction of Koradi police station in Nagpur city. The action led to the seizure of MD drugs and other valuables collectively worth over ₹10.21 lakh.

According to police, the operation was conducted between 4.45 am and 8 am on December 26, 2025, on the service road near Arshika Industrial Gases, on the route leading to the old Koradi police station gate in Sambhajinagar, Koradi. During routine patrolling, police noticed a suspicious car and attempted to approach it. However, the occupants tried to flee, prompting the police team to chase and intercept the vehicle.

Upon conducting a search in the presence of panch witnesses, the police recovered 138 grams of MD (Mephedrone) powder, estimated to be worth ₹6.9 lakh. Additionally, three mobile phones worth ₹30,000, an Indica Vista car valued at approximately ₹3 lakh, and two electronic weighing machines worth ₹1,000 were seized. The total value of the seized contraband and property stands at ₹10.21 lakh.

Three accused have been arrested: Sheikh Imran Sheikh Israel (36), Shahbaz Ahmed Sheikh Riyaz Ahmed Sheikh (22), both residents of Yashodharanagar, Nagpur, and Ankit Kumar Laxman Banskar (22), a resident of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. One accused, Shambhu Singh from Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, is currently absconding and is being searched for.

A case has been registered at Koradi police station under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the supply network and whether the drugs were meant for distribution during New Year party celebrations in the city.

