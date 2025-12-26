Christmas party ends in violence; youth killed, another critically injured near Pride Square

Advertisement

Nagpur: The festive cheer of Christmas was overshadowed by a tragic incident of violence in Nagpur, where a late-night party turned fatal near Pride Square on Wardha Road. One youth was killed and another sustained critical injuries in a violent clash that occurred in the early hours of Friday under the jurisdiction of Sonegaon police station.

The incident took place around 4 am on December 26. On the occasion of Christmas, clubs in the city were permitted to remain open until 5 am, leading to a large gathering of youngsters at a popular club on Wardha Road. After the party concluded, a verbal altercation reportedly broke out between two groups near a four-wheeler parked close to Pride Square Hotel. Within minutes, the argument escalated into a violent assault.

According to police, Mehul Rahate allegedly attacked Pranay Naresh Nannaware (28), a resident of Mahal, and Gaurav Brijlal Karda (34), a resident of Devyog Apartment on Kalamna Road, using an iron rod, bricks and sharp weapons. Both victims suffered severe injuries in the assault.

The injured were rushed to Orange City Hospital, where doctors declared Pranay Nannaware dead during treatment. Gaurav Karda remains in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Upon receiving information, Sonegaon police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. The accused has been taken into custody, and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded. Police are investigating the exact reason behind the dispute and are probing the sequence of events that led to the fatal attack.

