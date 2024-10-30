NDFA fines YMFC Rs 50,000 for abusing referee

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) has decided to take a no-nonsense approach against teams who are not abiding by the rules. The football governing body of Nagpur has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 50,000 on Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) for allegedly abusing a referee, a media report said.

The incident took place during the match between YMFC and IFFC Chankapur in Dr Nitin Raut Football Tournament when YMFC members abused the referee. According to the report, YMFC members had allegedly abused an NDFA referee during. NDFA had sent a notice to YMFC management after a three-member committee recommended imposing the fine of Rs 50,000. However, the club initially did not take the NDFA notice seriously thinking that the tournament (Dr Nitin Raut) was an invitational meet.

But when NDFA shot another notice and decided not to let the club play their matches in the JSW Elite Division League, the club submitted an apology letter. According to NDFA Secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, YMFC submitted an apology letter late Tuesday evening and has accepted to pay the fine.

YMFC were supposed to play their opening match of Elite Division against Nagpur Blues on Wednesday. But NDFA postponed the game. “We will call an emergent meeting in a couple of days and will decide the further course of action,” informed Kashmiri. Kashmiri said, “The match officials and referees had threatened not to officiate in any of NDFA matches unless the club is imposed with a hefty fine. They (match officials) want security as well. We have to save them also,” reasoned Kashmiri.

YMFC President Kamil Ansari is also the vice-president of NDFA. “When we called a meeting to discuss the issue, Ansari (NDFA Vice President) did not attend it. We had no other option but to impose a fine on them. It is for sure that YMFC will have to pay a hefty fine, if not Rs 50,000.”