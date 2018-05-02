NDCA to hold 16th District Level Online Blitz Chess tournament on March 7

Nagpur: The Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) will be conducting the 16th District Level Online Blitz Chess tournament on Sunday, March 7, at 6 pm through the platform of ‘Lichess.org’.

Only the players of Nagpur district are eligible to participate in the one-day tourney. The total prize money will be of Rs 3,000. The entry fee will be Rs 100 per participant. The entries will close on March 6 at 11.30 pm and on Sunday, entries will be accepted with a late fee of Rs 50 till 3 pm. The entries will be closed at 3 pm on March 7.

User-ID of Lichess.org is mandatory for every participant. For further details, interested can contact IA Pravin Pantawne (9372560695) or FA Umesh Panbude (9822721386).