NCPCR initiates action against teacher who forced primary students to do labour work

Nagpur: Taking a very serious note of a teacher forcing small students to do labour work of lifting bricks, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Nagpur District Collector to initiate legal action against the teacher and submit Action Taken Report to it within 10 days.

NCPCR direction has come after the Chairman of RTE Action Committee Shahid Sharif lodged a complaint with the Commission informing it about the teacher of a Higher Primary School in Ubargaon in Nagpur district forcing the students to do labour work. The teacher even thrashed the students, the complaint said.