Navratri Yatra at Koradi Devi Mandir cancelled this year

Nagpur: In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Navratri Yatra at Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir, Koradi, has been cancelled.

Every year, lakhs of devotees throng Koradi Mandir during Navratri to take blessings of Maa Jagdamba. But following the Corona outbreak and the government directives, the Navratra Mahotsav will not be celebrated this year to curb the spread of the deadly virus. However, the regular puja, arti, havan will be performed during Navratri.

Similarly, due to installation of Akhand Jyoti, only 50 devotees having Jyoti will be allowed in Jyoti Kaksha per day. Direct telecasts for Devi Darshan and other rituals can be watched on UCN Shraddha channel from 6 am to 9 pm. Devotees should refrain themselves and avoid visit to the mandir, appealed the Koradi Mandir Trust.





