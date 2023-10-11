Navratri festivities to enrich inmate experience at Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur: The barracks of Nagpur Central Jail are set to resonate with the spiritual fervor of ‘Jai Maata Di’ this Navratri, as prison authorities have taken a unique step to infuse religious festivities into the lives of inmates.

While celebrating Navratri is not unprecedented in Nagpur Central Jail, this year, authorities have decided to extend the festivities to every barrack. The jail complex comprises 16 barracks in ‘Badi Gol’, where undertrial prisoners are housed, along with one barrack in ‘Chhoti Gol’ for convicts. In the women’s section, a spacious barrack accommodates approximately 100 inmates, while the men’s section houses around 3,000.

Advertisement

According to a prison official, inmates have set aside space in each barrack to perform the rituals associated with Navratri. “Inmates are gearing up for bhajans, katha, and other rituals within the confines of the barrack. The primary objective is to provide them with a sense of belonging and to infuse spirituality into their lives,” stated the official. It was emphasized that while idols will not be allowed, photo frames of deities will be worshipped.

“We have inmates who are proficient in bhajans, kathas, and playing accompanying instruments. All activities will be conducted between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., adhering to the established norms,” the source added.

Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police, State Prison, noted that celebrations like Navratri play a crucial role in the process of reformation. “Such festivities, infused with spiritual fervor, help to dispel negativity and contribute to mental peace,” Gupta affirmed.

Under the guidance of IG Prison Jallinder Supekar, SP Vaibhav Aaghe, and DySP Deepa Aaghe, prison authorities have also made special arrangements for ‘upwas’ or fasting delicacies, such as falhari chiwda, available at the prison canteen.

Sources within the prison revealed that authorities are even planning a ‘garba’ event in the women’s section. “Inmates often grapple with varying degrees of depression. Celebrations like these serve as an effective antidote,” a senior official stated.

In addition to Navratri, jail authorities at Nagpur Central Jail actively encourage the celebration of other festivities, including Eid and Christmas. This inclusive approach seeks to nurture a sense of belonging and holistic well-being among the incarcerated population. The barracks of Nagpur Central Jail are set to resonate with the spiritual fervor of ‘Jai Maata Di’ this Navratri, as prison authorities have taken a unique step to infuse religious festivities into the lives of inmates.

While celebrating Navratri is not unprecedented in Nagpur Central Jail, this year, authorities have decided to extend the festivities to every barrack. The jail complex comprises 16 barracks in ‘Badi Gol’, where undertrial prisoners are housed, along with one barrack in ‘Chhoti Gol’ for convicts. In the women’s section, a spacious barrack accommodates approximately 100 inmates, while the men’s section houses around 3,000.

According to a prison official, inmates have set aside space in each barrack to perform the rituals associated with Navratri. “Inmates are gearing up for bhajans, katha, and other rituals within the confines of the barrack. The primary objective is to provide them with a sense of belonging and to infuse spirituality into their lives,” stated the official. It was emphasized that while idols will not be allowed, photo frames of deities will be worshipped.

“We have inmates who are proficient in bhajans, kathas, and playing accompanying instruments. All activities will be conducted between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., adhering to the established norms,” the source added.

Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police, State Prison, noted that celebrations like Navratri play a crucial role in the process of reformation. “Such festivities, infused with spiritual fervor, help to dispel negativity and contribute to mental peace,” Gupta affirmed.

Under the guidance of IG Prison Jallinder Supekar, SP Vaibhav Aaghe, and DySP Deepa Aaghe, prison authorities have also made special arrangements for ‘upwas’ or fasting delicacies, such as falhari chiwda, available at the prison canteen.

Sources within the prison revealed that authorities are even planning a ‘garba’ event in the women’s section. “Inmates often grapple with varying degrees of depression. Celebrations like these serve as an effective antidote,” a senior official stated.

In addition to Navratri, jail authorities at Nagpur Central Jail actively encourage the celebration of other festivities, including Eid and Christmas. This inclusive approach seeks to nurture a sense of belonging and holistic well-being among the incarcerated population.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement