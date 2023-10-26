Navratri festival sees a surge in vehicle deliveries in Nagpur

Nagpur: During the Navratri festival, Nagpur witnessed a significant surge in new vehicle registrations, marking a remarkable increase compared to the previous year. Data from Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and local media reports indicate that a total of 4,738 vehicles were delivered during the ten days of the Navratri festival, reflecting a 342% growth in new vehicle registrations compared to 2022.

In 2022, the combined new vehicle registrations by the three RTOs in the region — Nagpur City, East, and Rural — amounted to only 1,073 vehicles during the same period. This substantial growth in new vehicles hitting the roads of Nagpur district is indicative of an increased consumer demand for automobiles during the festive season.

According to the RTO data, two-wheelers remain the preferred choice among consumers, with the three RTOs collectively registering 3,175 two-wheelers and 1,027 four-wheelers during the Navratri festival. This trend indicates the enduring popularity of two-wheelers in the region.

Dealers in the area are optimistic about the upcoming auspicious day of Dhanteras, as many prospective buyers have already pre-booked their new vehicles. This suggests that the surge in demand for automobiles may continue beyond the Navratri festival.

Transport Department officials note that the registration of new vehicles during the festive season was significantly above average compared to pre-pandemic levels, indicating a robust revival of the automobile sector in the district.

Data from the East RTO office reveals a remarkable increase in new vehicle registrations during the Navratri period. While the department typically registers between 150 and 200 vehicles per day, the daily average during Navratri saw 215 new registrations. In total, the East RTO office registered 2,157 new vehicles during the festival.

The City RTO office, which typically witnesses the registration of 46 new vehicles per day on normal days, registered 1,082 new vehicles during the Navratri festival, highlighting a substantial surge in demand.

The Rural Office, on an average day, registers around 100 vehicles of all classes. However, during Navratri, this office saw a notable increase in new registrations compared to 2022. The office registered approximately 1,449 vehicles during the ten-day festival, which included 1,021 two-wheelers.

