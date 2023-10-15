Navratri 2023 Kicks Off Today in Nagpur with Devi Idol Installations

Nagpur:The auspicious festival of Sharadiya Navratri 2023 commences today, with the installation of Devi idols at various locations in Nagpur. The day began with the resounding chants of “Jai Mata Di” and the rhythmic beats of dhols, marking the arrival of the revered Mother Goddess.

Navratri, a nine-day celebration, brings an atmosphere of renewed energy and devotion. During these nine days, devotees across the country participate in worship, puja, and cultural festivities, all centered around the consecration of Goddess Durga’s idols. This festival is celebrated in diverse regions of India, known either as Durga Puja or Navratri.

During these nine days, devotees perform puja for each of the different forms of Goddess Durga and engage in various religious rituals, prayers, and cultural events. On the first day of Navratri, the Kalash is ceremonially established, marking the beginning of a nine-day fast and devotion.

One of the major attractions during Navratri is the traditional folk dance known as Garba. Garba is performed in many places, and people of all ages participate in this vibrant dance. Some locations even organize Dandiya Raas dance competitions.

As Navratri begins, Nagpur and various other parts of India embrace the festive spirit and the profound reverence for the divine Mother Goddess. The next nine days promise a spiritual and cultural journey filled with devotion and celebration.

