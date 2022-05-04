Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana Granted Bail By Mumbai Special Court

Advertisement

A special court today granted bail to independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Matoshree-Hanuman chalisa Row case.

The Ranas were booked and arrested by Khar police station officials on April 23 for alleged offences of sedition and breach of harmony for declaring their intention to chant the hanuman chalisa outside Matoshree, the personal residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Bandra (east).

The April 29 police reply arguing against bail for the Ranas cited media bytes allegedly given by the couple between April 20 and April 23 and said the words spoken prove their criticism and comments are neither within reasonable limits nor consistent with the fundamental right of freedom of expression. The plea said it has hence come within the ambit of Section 124A (sedition).

